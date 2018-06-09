Cyberpunk 2077: Everything we know about the mysterious RPG

Way back in January 2013, CD Projekt Red released a stunning trailer for Cyberpunk 2077. Since then, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were released, CD Projekt Red took the world by storm with The Witcher 3 and its expansions, Nintendo went from console laughingstock to the top of the world and all the while, fans were left with that sole Cyberpunk 2077 trailer.

CD Projekt Red has been adamant that the game is still under development, but no screenshots, gameplay footage or demos have surfaced in the five years since. That could change at E3 2018, with rumors circulating about the game finally making an appearance, particularly after CD Projekt Red filed a new trademark for Cyberpunk 2077 prior to the conference.

What's up with the world of Cyberpunk 2077?

To understand Cyberpunk 2077, you first have to know Cyberpunk 2020. The latter was a beloved role-playing game from the late 1980s and early 1990s that incorporated many of the cyberpunk tropes. There's cybernetic enhancement, nefarious corporations, devious punk rock hackers, neo-noir aesthetics, freaky future drugs and trench coats. So many trench coats.

In the world of 2020, the US sits at the mercy of megacorporations after the world basically goes to hell. These megacorps become fiefdoms with their own areas of interest and secret plots to gain dominion over the others. Within that combative environment rests California's Night City, where players would play out their adventures as corporate raiders, rebel rock-and-roll stars, street doctors or cyborg plain-old assassins.

Though Cyberpunk itself has fallen in popularity, its influence can be seen in everything from the most recent Blade Runner to the (soon-to-be-defunct) Android: Netrunner card game. Cyberpunk 2077 would pick up the series 50-plus years later, with the trailer hinting at robotics far advanced beyond what was seen in the original pen-and-paper RPG. And beyond things looking appropriately cyberpunk-y, the state of the world and the many megacorps is pretty much unknown.

CD Projekt Red

What kind of game is Cyberpunk 2077?

After The Witcher trilogy, and the huge graphical and game design improvements made with each entry, it's safe to say CD Projekt Red has established itself as an RPG titan. So it's no surprise Cyberpunk 2077 has been promised to be an RPG rife with player choice, intricate interactions with NPCs and the world that will have an impact on the story and in-depth character customization. But this is all information pulled from interviews with the developers, none of this has actually been seen in action, and is entirely subject to change.

What won't change is the game's identity as a single-player, story-driven RPG.

"Even though it's going to be a very different game than The Witcher 3 with no predefined character, a futuristic world...the product character: it's going to be just the same as The Witcher 3 -- namely a single-player game purchased for a one-off fee," CD Projekt Red CEO said at a financial conference earlier this year.

So much for that talk about multiplayer.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

What platforms will Cyberpunk 2077 be on?

Unsurprisingly, no platforms have been officially announced! But given CD Projekt Red's track record, it's reasonably safe to say Cyberpunk 2077 will come to PS4, Xbox One and PCs.

When is Cyberpunk 2077 coming out?

At this rate, all we can say is it'll probably be out by 2077.

We'll update this story with new information as E3 2018 approaches.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.