Cyber Monday 2018 phone deals today: Free OnePlus 6T LG V40 BOGO, free LG TV

Good news, phone fans. There are some pretty sweet Cyber Monday deals all day long, including a free OnePlus 6T from T-Mobile when you activate a new line of service (this one carries over from Black Friday). The OnePlus 6T is one of CNET editors' unanimous picks for best-value devices of the year, and T-Mobile's discount is far more appealing than OnePlus' own promotions.

There are also discounts on the LG V40, LG V30+ and LG G7, and a separate offer for a free $500 TV when you buy the V40. Plus, our favorite budget buy, the unlocked Moto G6, is on sale for $200, which is $50 off the regular price. Essential is offering a bundle deal that gets you its Android phone with Sprint for $329, plus three gifts, including a 360-degree camera.

If you're open to other phones, also check out Cyber Monday deals on the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X, Galaxy S9 and Note 9, and Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

AT&T: Buy an LG V40 or V35, get one free Juan Garzon / CNET Like a good two-fer? When you buy an LG V40 or LG V35 from AT&T on a new line of service through AT&T Next's installment plan, you'll get the second line for free... eventually. You'll recoup the cost of the second phone over 30 months of bill credits, which begin within three billing cycles. This is par for the course with carrier BOGOs and discounts, and you will save money over time. The offer is available now. See at AT&T Read LG V40 review

Essential Phone bundle Josh Miller/CNET We weren't huge fans of the Essential Phone (Sprint) when it first came out, but sales talk. Once Essential slashed the phone's price, Android purists lapped it up. Today, the $329 discount is about the right price for 2017's Essential PH-1 (no second generation phone has been announced). Essential sweetens the deal by giving buyers a 360 camera accessory, headphones, and a protective camera case. The deal is available now. See at Essential

Motorola Moto G6: $200 at Best Buy (Save $50) Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $200 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches. This deal is available now at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Moto G6 review

Sprint: Buy an LG V40, get a $500 LG TV for free Josh Miller/CNET Sprint customers looking for a new Android phone should give this one some thought. When you lease the LG V40 with new activation ($20 per month with Sprint Flex), Sprint will ship you a 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV from LG that's worth $500. The TV ships up to 8 weeks after approved online registration. This offer is available now and runs through through Dec. 2, while supplies last. See at Sprint LG V40 review

Verizon: Deep discounts on LG V40 and LG G7 phones Josh Miller/CNET Verizon will take $100 off the LG V40 when you upgrade and up to $300 when you switch from another carrier or add a phone line. The carrier is also lowering the price of the G7 on a payment plan. It'll start at $10 per month rather than $31.25 per month. This offer is available now. See at Verizon

Free charger with OnePlus 6T from OnePlus.com James Martin/CNET This is a great phone, but a weak offer. Buy a OnePlus 6T and the company will kick in a free charger. This pulls back from Black Friday bundle offers, which were also pretty meek. The promotion is available now while supplies last. See at OnePlus OnePlus 6T review





Huawei Honor View 10 for $349: Amazon (Save $150) Andrew Hoyle/CNET With some solid core specs, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse midrange phone for hundreds less than a premium phone. The sale is available now and runs through Nov. 26. See at Amazon Honor View 10 review

