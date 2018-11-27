Sarah Tew/CNET

Costco really wants to get members into its big club stores, but that doesn't mean it's sitting out the biggest online shopping day of the year.

Some of Costco's best deals are still going strong online this Cyber Monday. They include a higher-end configuration of the Lenovo Flex 5 tablet, an iPad for $280 and your choice of a 27-inch monitor, a 15-inch Chromebook or a powerful Dyson vacuum for $300.

Of course, Costco's Cyber Monday promotions are available only to members. Annual plans are available for $60 to $120.

As always, remember the caveats:

Deals and prices have been verified and updated as of Cyber Monday (Nov 26) at 3:25 p.m. ET.

Here are the best deals we've found so far in Costco's Black Friday sale:

Tablets, laptops and PC peripherals

2018 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) for $280 ($40 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Apple made its flagship iPad even better with the latest version, released in March. The $250 price from Black Friday is gone from most places (your best bet is Walmart but last we checked it was back up to $330 there), making this the best iPad discount we've seen that's still available. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Lenovo Flex 5 with Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce MX130 for $880 ($120 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Flex 5's 15.6-inch display gives you more room for work and its speakers make it good for video, music and games. It also has plenty of battery life to get you through the day. Costco has a powerful configuration on sale right now for $880. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Asus 15-inch Chromebook: $299 Most people think of Chromebooks as tiny and cheap, but this 15-inch version is just cheap. Decent components plus a big screen might be all you need. See at Costco

Dell XPS 13 for $1,349 ($350 off) Costco has multiple configurations on sale, but the $500 off the high-end XPS 13 deal is sold out. This configuration includes the 8th Gen Intel 1.8GHz i7 with 512GB of storage. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Lenovo IdeaPad 330 with Core i5 and 1 TB hard drive for $500 ($50 off) It's not the fanciest laptop in the world, but it is slim and lightweight -- and this configuration is loaded with knockout components. At this price, it's worth a serious look. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor for $300 ($70 off) The Dell UltraSharp 27 is bright, with good general-purpose resolution and color quality -- and Costco has it for the lowest price we've seen. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Smart home, appliances, headphones a FitBit

Dyson V8 Animal+ for $300 Dyson's newest cordless vacuum is better, faster and quieter than its predecessor -- and it delivers about 40 minutes of battery life. Costco comes through with the lowest price we've seen to date. As of 3:30 p.m. ET on Cyber Monday, Costco's site says "This product is backordered, and is expected to ship on 11/30/2018." See at Costco Read the CNET preview

Arlo Pro HD Security Camera (3-pack) for $300 ($170 off) The Arlo Pro cameras deliver reliable live streaming, prompt activity alerts and durable, weatherproof housing. Unless you absolutely want cameras you can control with your voice, these are worth a serious look. This deal is live as of Nov. 19th. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini (3 pack) for $70 ($30 off) Surprisingly good audio in a colorful, compact and tasteful package. Plus all of the smarts of Google's Assistant. Especially if you've got an Android phone, this is your smart speaker. It's widely available Cyber Monday for $25 apiece, so this represents a $5 discount if you're buying three. See at Costco Read the CNET review





Fitbit Versa with two bands for $50 off Costco hasn't listed the discounted price for this Versa bundle -- but the watch usually sells for about $200, and comes with one set of large and small bands. This bundle includes an additional large band. (The Versa will also be at Target and elsewhere for $150.) See at Costco Read the CNET review

This story was originally posted Nov. 3 at 4 a.m. PT.

