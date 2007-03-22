CTIA Wireless 2007: America's biggest phone show

Here in Europe we've been lucky enough to see an absolute mountain of mobile phones at 3GSM and CeBIT, but our cousins across the pond haven't had a big mobile event this year -- until now, that is.

The Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA) Wireless 2007 show is one of the biggest mobile phone gatherings in the world and is set to start on Tuesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Crave UK can't make it, but fortunately our CNET.com team will be there from Monday, covering all the latest news.

Obviously, most of the phones out there will be aimed at the US market, but it's definitely worth keeping an eye on Crave US and CNET.com's coverage, since you might get a sneak peek of a new device that will eventually make its way to the UK.

We're particularly keen to see if Motorola has anything left up its sleeve after 3GSM and have a look at what Nokia, RIM and Samsung are getting up to stateside. Most of all, however, we're keen to see if anyone has come up with an iPhone-killer, since it is set to launch in just a few months' time. -AL