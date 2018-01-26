Warning: Possible spoilers for the TV show "This Is Us" ahead.

Running social media for an iconic American product has to be difficult enough without a TV show painting your main moneymaker as a murderer.

So when NBC show "This Is Us" hinted Tuesday that an old Crock-Pot with a faulty switch leads to the death of a beloved character (that's all the spoilers you're gonna get), the company naturally had to react, using a new Twitter account that CNET confirmed is official. It involved some pretty serious usage of the broken-heart emoji.

Hannah, We totally get it! Last night’s episode was 💔, & we’re still not over it either! We want to assure you that we’re committed to safety & you can continue to use our products with confidence. We test our #CROCKPOT rigorously before they hit shelves. Pls DM us with any ?? — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

We get why people are upset. But in all seriousness we want people to know that they are safe when using a #CrockPot Slow Cooker. — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

We didn't see that one coming either. 💔 We know there’s some concern, but we want to assure you we rigorously test our products for safety. DM us with any questions, and we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards. — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

We’re 💔 over last night’s episode, too! Kayla, we’re innocent until proven guilty. Since the '70s we've been providing families with quality & safe products, ask your parents if you don’t believe us. DM us w/ any ?? & we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards! — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

The company also issued an official statement, which says in part: "For nearly 50 years, with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in (Tuesday's) episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible ... Our hope is that the team at NBC's 'This Is Us' will help us spread factual information regarding our product's safety."

Fans still gave their trusted appliances the side-eye after the episode.

Me looking at my crockpot pic.twitter.com/qQPX0i4DSa — Andrea Ball (@AndreaBall) January 24, 2018

What are the chances of someone else from Bethel Park having the same crockpot! I cried and may never use it again.... pic.twitter.com/HBcn60IfW1 — DigitalMaiden (@digitalmaiden) January 25, 2018

That crockpot is the greatest villain of 2018 television. #CallingIt #ThisIsUs — Scara (@ScaraSpeaks) January 24, 2018

So many holiday Instapots hitting the secondhand market this morning. @Dan_Fogelman is doing to crockpots what Jaws did to the beach. #ThisIsUs — Rick Munarriz (@Market) January 24, 2018

One tweet even referred to Hodor's famous catchphrase from "Game of Thrones."

But others valiantly defended their slow cookers.

I LOVE my #crockpot #thisisus more than some members of my family! 😍 Stop the hate, people. Crockpots are convenient, durable, time-saving & so very helpful to we folks with disabilities. Sorry you got a bad one, Pearson’s. — Deb (@Bluegrassbabe3) January 25, 2018

On my way to work and I have steak chili cooking in my crock pot. Completely safe it's a movie relax people! pic.twitter.com/3cuVTc1zHj — LMcDonald (@MsLDM) January 25, 2018

Even show creator Dan Fogelman jumped in to defend the appliance.

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

And Crock-Pot thanked him with an offer of a freebie.

👀 is that you?! Thank you for the assist! We’re a pretty amazing brand (not biased of course 😜). We’ll send you a Crock-Pot® Slow Cooker so you can test it yourself. #crockpotisinnocent — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

Congrats, @Dan_Fogelman, your elaborate plan to get a free Crock-Pot has succeeded! — Becky Kramer (@_beckykramer) January 25, 2018

In fairness, the show's plotline also involved a nonworking smoke detector.

Let’s all remember that the crockpot isn’t really to blame; a smoke alarm without batteries is. CHECK YOUR SMOKE ALARMS PEOPLE. THEY SAVE LIVES. #ThisIsUs — Molly (@its_irrelephant) January 25, 2018

Keeping my crockpot, but definitely made a point of changing smoke detector batteries! — Littlem (@Marsha_Smith) January 25, 2018

Listen, that episode had me checking my batteries, unplugging my stuff, and making sure the oven was off. That’s not a bad thing! I’m also getting my fire safety plan straight, but that’s per Doc McStuffins ✌🏻 — amyjaye (@taleof2closets) January 25, 2018

Prepare to shed more tears, "This Is Us" fans, because the tragic storyline continues Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl. Maybe prep some Lit'l Smokies to snack on while you watch. You can make 'em in your Crock-Pot.