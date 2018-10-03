Crocheted Predator costume goes on the hunt for Halloween

You'll want to "get to da choppa" fast if you happen to see Stephanie Pokorny's son Jake coming your way on Halloween this year. He'll be decked out in a crocheted Predator outfit that manages to be both menacing and adorable at the same time.

Pokorny, a crochet artist, runs her own Crochetverse site for patterns and tutorials. She already made a mark on the creative cosplay community back in 2016 when she unveiled a full-body crocheted E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial costume she made for her younger son Jack. The new costume continues with the alien theme, but moves it in a less cuddly direction.

The Predator costume is even more complex than the E.T. design. Pokorny posted a video of Jake wearing the ensemble, which comes complete with gnarly alien teeth and long claws. He does his best swipey Predator impression for the camera.

"My son saw the movie with his dad and was obsessed. I am obsessed with crochet. So this is the result. I am kinda freaking out!" Pokorny wrote in an Instagram post.

Pokorny tells me Jake saw both the new movie The Predator as well as the original '80s film, but "with some ear or eye covering as needed." Jake is 6, which is the same age Pokorny's husband was when he saw the first Predator movie.

Pokorny created the Predator outfit freehand from yarn and says it took about three weeks of work. She doesn't plan to offer it as a pattern, so it will remain a one-of-a-kind, out-of-this-world creation.