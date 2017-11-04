CNET también está disponible en español.

Cricket adds more data to its phone plans

The AT&T subsidiary will add 1 GB of data to certain plans beginning Nov. 5.

 Rick Broida/CNET

Cricket Wireless customers are about to get more data on their phone plans, the company announced Friday. Beginning Nov. 5, your data will increase from 1 GB to 2 GB if you're on Cricket's $30-a-month plan. If you're on the $40-a-month plan, your data will increase from 4 GB to 5 GB.

Cricket, which is a subsidiary of AT&T, will also bring back its $50 unlimited plan in which you receive two lines for $80 and unlimited data for $50 a month.

