See winning National Geographic nature photos snapped by kids

You don't have to be all grown up to take great photographs. Kids between the ages of 9 and 17 are showing off their camera talents with a collection of pictures capturing crackling light bulbs, swarming ocean life and a curious young sea lion.

National Geographic Kids selected 10 winning images taken by youthful photographers to display at the vice president's residence in Washington, D.C. The pictures rotate inside a digital frame and represent a wide spectrum of both natural and man-made subjects. The project is a collaboration with Jill Biden, second lady of the US.

National Geographic Kids runs My Shot, an online photo community where youngsters can share their artsiest images (with parental permission and assistance). The top photos were picked from submissions to the site.

It's no surprise that some of the most popular image categories involve animals and pets. The first round of winning photos on display for the vice president and second lady include jellyfish, a dog and an adorable sea lion.

"Joe and I are proud to bring the creativity of so many young photographers from across the country into our home and to see the world through their lens," Jill Biden said.

New sets of photographs will be chosen every month to encourage the budding photographers to pursue their passion.