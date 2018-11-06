Crazy Rich Asians now on Digital HD: Every way to watch

Warner Bros Entertainment

Crazy Rich Asians made waves at the end of last summer both culturally as well as the box office, and the movie is now available to watch at home on Digital HD.

The film, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan and Awkwafina, is now in all digital stores, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV. You can also buy it through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

If you would like to get a physical copy of Crazy Rich Asians, the movie will release on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 20.

The film comes with a number of bonus featurettes, deleted scenes and a commentary by director Jon M. Chu with Crazy Rich Asians novelist Kevin Kwan.