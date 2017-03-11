'Fate of the Furious' trailer shows self-driving cars used as weapons

Trailer No. 2 for the next installment in the "Fast and Furious" movie series is up and it's a wild one.

Charlize Theron plays a cyberterrorist who appears to hack new cars in Manhattan, turning them into an army of driverless wheeled death machines hell bent on mowing down the film's heroes.

We haven't seen a movie that tackles the dark side of driverless cars in quite this fashion, but leave it to "Fate of the Furious" to go there.

The swarming, insect-like car fleet isn't the only memorable, way-over-the-top highlight. We also get Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson manually propelling a torpedo at the baddies as he skids across a sheet of ice while holding onto the door of his speeding car. It doesn't get much better than that.