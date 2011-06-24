Crave giveaway: Joby GorillaMobile Yogi and Ori for iPad 2

Josh P. Miller/CNET

Did you know the iPad 2 can do yoga? Yep. It can do poses like the spinal twist, plow, downward-facing dog, and feathered peacock--with a little help from Joby's new GorillaMobile Yogi case and stand for iPad 2. Snap the iPad 2 into the reinforced-plastic shell and wrap the limber but sturdy legs around just about anything to use your device hands-free (the aforementioned poses are just a few actually demonstrated in Joby's user manual).

You can bend the black knobby legs around your own leg while sitting in bed, twist them around the back of a car seat for movie viewing, or curl them around your neck for some iPad statement jewelry (though it would be hard to play Angry Birds like that).

We're giving away one Yogi for iPad 2 for this week's Crave giveaway. But the winner will get another new Joby iPad case and stand, the GorillaMobile Ori for iPad 2, as part of the package. The sleek Ori, named after the folding art of origami, can be folded into a number of positions for toting and propping your iPad. It's made from a superlight aluminum/polypropylene composite used in high-performance cars and is aimed at the mobile professional. The Yogi for iPad 2 goes for $39.95 and the Ori for $69.95, so you'll be getting a $110 value. (CNET's Scott Stein really liked the flexibility and design of both cases when he tried them out with a first-generation iPad earlier this year; the newer models have been adjusted to accommodate the addition of a camera to the iPad 2.)

So, how do you score the Joby GorillaMobile Yogi and GorillaMobile Ori for iPad 2 to set you and your iPad up for the beach and the boardroom? Let me enumerate the basic rules. Please read them carefully; there will be a test (and a bikram yoga class).

Register as a CNET user. Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again.

Leave a comment below. You can leave whatever comment you want. If it's funny or insightful, it won't help you win, but we're trying to have fun here, so anything entertaining is appreciated.

Leave only one comment. You may enter this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

The winner will be chosen randomly. The winner will receive (1) GorillaMobile Yogi for iPad 2 with a retail value of $39.95 and (1) GorillaMobile Ori for iPad 2 with a retail value of $69.95.

If you are chosen, you will be notified via e-mail. Winner must respond within three days of the end of the contest. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Entries can be submitted until Monday, June 27 at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET.

And here's the disclaimer that our legal department said we had to include (sorry for the caps, but rules are rules):

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF ONE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES OR D.C., 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT DATE OF ENTRY INTO SWEEPSTAKES. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, ALL U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes ends at 12 PM ET on June 27, 2011. See official rules for details.

Good luck.