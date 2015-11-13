Crave Ep. 226: Will jetpacks be everywhere soon?

This week on Crave, take a ride on the longest bike in the world, 3D-print a custom circuit board with the Voltera V-One Circuit Board Printer, and watch a Pizza Rat copycat terrorize the streets of New York. It's the Crave show!

Now Playing: Watch this: Will jetpacks be everywhere soon?, Ep. 226



Crave stories:

World's longest bike tops 117 feet, doesn't turn corners well

Custom circuit board printer takes out 2015 James Dyson Award

Giant flashing DIY Star Wars Death Star floats above best house ever

See a guy in a jetpack float around the Statue of Liberty

Pizza Rat prank unleashes hungry new rodent in New York

Crave giveaway: Nuyu Activity Tracker and Wireless Scale for connected workouts

