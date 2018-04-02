Crashing Tiangong-1 space station just misses space graveyard

China's out-of-control Tiangong-1 space station is no more, or at least it is no longer what it once was. Whatever bits of the spacecraft didn't burn up on its long descent through the atmosphere are now likely headed to their final resting place on the floor of the south Pacific.

The Joint Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California reports that Tiangong-1 re-entered Earth's atmosphere over the ocean near Tahiti at approximately 5:16 p.m. PT on Sunday.

NW of Tahiti - it managed to miss the 'spacecraft graveyard' which is further south! pic.twitter.com/Sj4e42O7Dc — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 2, 2018

As astronomer Jonathan McDowell pointed out above on Twitter, Tiangong-1 just missed the south Pacific's "spacecraft cemetery," an area where a number of other spacecraft have been steered to their final resting place, including the Russian Mir space station.

The Chinese Manned Space agency also confirmed the re-entry of its Heavenly palace at roughly the same time and place.

Developing story...