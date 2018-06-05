Couple who stole $1.2M from Amazon sentenced to nearly six years in jail

Richard Lautens / Getty Images

An Indiana couple that stole more than $1.2 million in merchandise from Amazon in October has been sentenced to nearly six years in jail.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced that Erin and Leah Finan, both 38, pleaded guilty to charges of federal mail fraud and money laundering. They were sentenced to 71 months and 68 months in jail, respectively. Twenty-nine-year-old Danijel Glumac, who pleaded guilty to money laundering and to buying and selling the Finans' stolen property across state lines, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

"Consumer fraud not only unjustly enriches the perpetrator, it causes all of us to pay higher retail prices," said US Attorney Josh Minkler in a statement. "To those who seek to exploit the convenience of online shopping through fraud, remember this case. You will be caught. You will be prosecuted. And you will go to federal prison for a long time."

Between 2014 and 2016, The Finans and Glumac stole and sold more than 2,700 electronics including GoPro cameras, Xboxes Samsung smartwatches Microsoft surface tablets and Macbooks. The Finans created hundreds of fake online identities and made around $750,000 in a little over two years from the scheme.

"Their nearly six-year sentences reflected their willingness to commit other frauds too," the release from the Department of Justice said. "They bounced checks. They rented cars but never paid for them. They rented houses but never paid the rent. And they even committed another online fraud involving stealing high-end rental softball equipment and selling it on Facebook groups of parents of children who were serious about softball."

Glumac would buy the items from the Finans in person before raising the prices and shipping them to a buyer in New York -- who'd often sell them on Amazon. Glumac made almost $500,000 from the scheme "after laundering the proceeds through bank accounts associated with a clothing business," the release said.

The Internal Revenue Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Indiana State Police investigated the case.

Amazon has also been banning customers who who return items too frequently, sometimes without warning or an explanation.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.