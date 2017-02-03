Could superheroes move from fantasy to reality? (Farsighted Podcast, Ep 4)

CNET's Farsighted show considers how the latest developments in science and technology are putting actual superpowers within reach.

Tech Culture
Up Next No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

SUBSCRIBE TO FARSIGHTED:

RSS HD | RSS MP3 | iTunes HD | iTunes MP3 | FeedBurner HD | FeedBurner MP3 | SoundCloud | TuneIn| Stitcher | Google Play | YouTube | Livestream

Listen to Farsighted, Ep. 4

Close
Drag


FARSIGHTED SHOW NOTES AND LINKS:

CNET asks: In 2017, which comic book film are you most excited to see?

Spider-Man

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is the wall-crawler we've been waiting for

DARPA is halfway to creating Spider-Man

If this crazy hoverboard is real, then the future is now

Green Goblin video

Iron Man

Meet Gordon, your gleaming white robot barista

Iron Man's Jarvis

Rocketeer

You can buy your own jetpack starting spring 2017

Watch crazy jetpack daredevils fly in formation with a jumbo airplane

Blade Runner

'Blade Runner 2049' trailer brings replicant hunters together

Human gene editing is about to happen, but don't freak out just yet

Transformers

'Transformers: The Last Knight' trailer strikes up internet buzz

'MegaBots' attacks its own giant robot

Star Trek

We're ahead of schedule to turn Star Trek tech into reality

THE SINGULARITY!!!

Scientists propose 'cortical modem' implant to give you Terminator vision

SOCIAL NETWORKS:

Eric Mack on Twitter

Kelsey Adams on Twitter

Jeff Sparkman on Twitter

Bonnie Burton on Twitter

Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

Related Stories

Up Next: No faking it, Facebook rakes it in