CNET/Marguerite Reardon

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle believe in a free and open internet, but it's clear after today's House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on net neutrality that they are miles apart on how to get there.

Last year, Democrats unsuccessfully fought to reinstate Obama-era net neutrality regulation that were repealed by a Republican-led FCC in 2107. Meanwhile, Republicans have been pushing legislation they say will protect net neutrality, but that critics say strips the Federal Communications Commission of authority and provides endless loopholes for broadband providers. Now, some Democrats say they may be open to legislation too, but agreeing on the details could be a challenge.

Still, Republicans, who are rumored to be readying at least three bills on net neutrality, say the time is now to hash out a compromise.

"We could have messaging fights or we could pass laws," said Rep. John Shimkus, a Republican from Illinois. He argued that if lawmakers really want to pass a law protecting net neutrality, they will have to find some sort of middle ground.

The debate in Congress comes at a time when the net neutrality issue is back in the courts. Proponents for the 2015 rules sued the government, charging that the FCC, led by Chairman Ajit Pai, overstepped its bounds when it voted in December 2017 to roll back the Obama-era net neutrality protections, which banned broadband providers from slowing or blocking access to the internet or charging companies higher fees for faster access. Oral arguments in the case were heard last Friday. A decision in the case is expected this summer.

But even then the issue is not likely to be settled as Former Chairman Michael Powell testified during the hearing today. He said the case in the courts will likely drag another year or more as the decision will likely be appealed or if there's a mixed decision, the FCC will open another regulatory proceeding to another crack at the repeal.

"There comes a point when it becomes clear that the problem the FCC is struggling with is a lack of clear direction from the people's elected representatives," he said.

Not so simple

It's true that nearly everyone agrees on the basic concept of net neutrality. No blocking. No throttling. No jumping the line because you pay the broadband provider more for access.

But the crux of the debate over net neutrality is not about the rules per se. It's about the authority the FCC should have in policing and enforcing these rules.

As part of its 2015 regulation, the Democrat-led FCC reclassified broadband networks to make them subject to the same strict regulations that govern telephone networks. They reclassified broadband as a so-called Title II telecommunications service, instead of the more lightly regulated Title I information service. They did because the federal appeals court had twice thrown out the FCC's previous attempts to write rules or enforce net neutrality concepts. The reason for these rejections in the courts was simple: The agency lacked authority under the provision of the law they said gave them that authority.

So the agency changed the classification to give themselves that authority. And the federal court agreed. When the 2015 rules were challenged in court, the federal appeals upheld the rules.

But broadband companies and many Republicans said the agency went too far. They argue reclassifying broadband as a Title II service gives the FCC too much power to regulate broadband service in other ways.

"Title II sounds innocuous," said Rep. Greg Walden, a Republican from Oregon. "But it gives big government unlimited authority to micromanage every single aspect of a provider's business, that includes setting rates. There is nothing neutral about this kind of authority."

Other Republicans, like Rep. Billy Long of Missouri, argued that Title II are nearly 100 years old and outdated.

But Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat from California and strong net neutrality supporter, shot back.

"You know what the oldest law is? The constitution," she said. "It has a lot of dust on that maybe we should throw that out, too."

Legislation is the answer

Republicans and the broadband industry say the only way to settle the issue is for Congress to write a law codifying the principles of net neutrality, such as no blocking, no throttling and no discriminatory conduct, like paid prioritization. And there is talk of at least three different bills being drafted by Republicans to do just that.

Some Democrats on the committee, such as Reps. Darren Soto of Florida, Tom O'Halleran of Arizona, and George Kenneth Butterfield of North Carolina, seem interested. But net neutrality proponents say that any legislation must preserve the FCC's authority and must go beyond the three so-called "bright line" rules to ensure any bad conduct from broadband providers is not allowed.

Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, whose FCC drafted the 2015 order, was asked to testify at the hearing. He said the policies set forth in the 2015 FCC net neutrality regulation are "backbone concepts for the oversight of networks."

"Any further policy considerations should use the 2015 concepts as the starting point to securing the public's critical interest in a free and open internet," he said.

But net neutrality advocates argue that Republicans' previous attempts at drafting legislation has stripped the FCC of its authority and had left loopholes for broadband providers to get around the rules.

"I don't know what is in the bills that they're planning to introduce," Dennelle Dixon, COO of Mozilla, who also testified at the hearing, said in an interview. "But we a requirement is that includes strong enforcement from the FCC and flexibility to address other issues, like interconnection, mobile and zero-rating."

Now that Democrats are in charge of the House there are likely to be more hearings on net neutrality, but whether or not it will result in legislation that both sides can agree on and that can get a signature from President Trump, still seems like a long way off.

