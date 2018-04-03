Fresh vegetables are a luxury on the International Space Station, but the orbital salads are about to get an upgrade. There's now an onion sprouting a lovely green top in microgravity.

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev brought the onion on board for his stay. He arrived on March 23 along with two NASA astronauts.

Artemyev tweeted a view Monday of his veggie treasure in front of a space station window with Earth as a backdrop. The onion doesn't seem phased at all by its unusual location. The green tops can be chopped up and used like a seasoning.

Космический лук. Часть 2. ✌️😎 Кто из подписчиков со мной со времен первого полета - тот все поймет. Кто присоединился недавно - смотрите 2 фото, сделанное в 2014 году 🙂

The cosmic onion. Part 2.✌️😎 Maybe you remember that I grew onion during the first flight too. pic.twitter.com/AOm7wfsDak — Oleg Artemyev (@OlegMKS) April 2, 2018

This isn't Artemyev's first experience with sporting a sprouted onion in space. He brought an onion along during his last ISS mission in 2014. Along with his 2018 photo on Twitter, he also shared an older image of a space suit holding his previous onion companion.

Artemyev talked to Russian news service RT in 2014, saying "It's a real challenge. As soon as it starts growing and catches the eye of a crew member, everyone wants a taste." He says the onion is delicious.

You can see Artemyev's previous orbital onion in an Instagram post he shared in 2015.

The new onion looks a bit fresher and should be a perfect match for the ISS crops of space-grown lettuce.