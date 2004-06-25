Consumers: Gaming their way to growth - Part 3 of South Korea's Digital Dynasty

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The South Korean technology agenda has turned online games into a national phenomenon, creating businesses for the future.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.