Consumer Reports reportedly considers security in reviews

Ann Hermes, Christian Science Monitor/Getty Images

Consumer Reports may being including cybersecurity and privacy safeguards in its product reviews, according to Reuters.

The non-profit, which reviews everything from cars to appliances, has worked with several organizations to develop methods for evaluating how vulnerable a product is to hacking and how securely data it collects is stored, the news agency reported.

Maria Rerecich, the organization's director of electronics testing, told Reuters that CR would introduce the reviews over time.

"This is a complicated area," Rerecich was quoted as saying. "There is going to be a lot of refinement to get this right."

Consumer Reports didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Concerns over the safety and privacy of personal data has risen in recent years following a wave of hacks. The internet of things is expected to exacerbate the problem as more and more connected devices come online.