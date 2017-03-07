Consumer Reports to factor cybersecurity into reviews

Ann Hermes, Christian Science Monitor/Getty Images

Consumer Reports says it will start including cybersecurity and privacy safeguards in its product reviews.

The nonprofit, which reviews everything from cars to appliances, has worked with several organizations to develop methods for evaluating how vulnerable a product is to hacking and how securely data it collects is stored, Consumer Reports said in a Monday press release.

"The goal is to help consumers understand which digital products do the most to protect their privacy and security, and give them the most control over their personal data," a blog about the initiative reads.

Maria Rerecich, the organization's director of electronics testing, told Reuters that Consumer Reports would introduce the reviews over time.

"This is a complicated area," Rerecich was quoted as saying. "There is going to be a lot of refinement to get this right."

Concerns over the safety and privacy of personal data have arisen in recent years following a wave of hacks. The internet of things is expected to exacerbate the problem as more and more connected devices come online.

First published March 6, 1:44 p.m. PT.

Update, 2:20 p.m.: Adds confirmation from Consumer Reports.