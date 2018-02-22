Call it a purge. A lockout. A censorship campaign. Regardless of the term, conservative and far-right Twitter users are furious about the loss of thousands of followers overnight, with influencers and partisans particularly inflamed by what they perceive to be a targeted attack by the social platform.
Twitter confirmed Wednesday that it's cleaning up the site, saying it "enforces our rules without political bias" as part of its ongoing effort to confirm that followers are actual humans. This isn't the first time Twitter has taken action against a large number of accounts. Most recently it's been combating persistent Russian-tied activity around nearly every hot-button topic.
"Twitter's tools are apolitical," the company said in an emailed statement. "As part of our ongoing work in safety, we identify suspicious account behaviors that indicate automated activity or violations of our policies around having multiple accounts, or abuse. We also take action on any accounts we find that violate our terms of service, including asking account owners to confirm a phone number so we can confirm a human is behind it. That's why some people may be experiencing suspensions or locks."
While Twitter didn't provide details on the number of accounts affected by the sweep, conservative critics, including white nationalist Richard Spencer, complained about losing thousands of their followers. They're posting under the hashtag #TwitterLockout.
Follower tallies tell the tale. Using the social-listening tool CrowdTangle, which pulls directly from Twitter's API, we looked at overnight follower activity. And the right isn't wrong -- many popular accounts lost numerous followers.
That loss doesn't appear to be equally spread across the political spectrum, which may be why Twitter made a point of describing its tools as apolitical -- on the hunt for suspicious accounts. A list of progressive influencers on Twitter lacked the same drastic drop in followers.
Many have since reported that previously locked accounts have been unlocked, follower counts are back on the rise and everything may be going back to normal.
First published, Feb. 21 at 9:17 a.m. PT.
Update at 10:02 a.m. PT: Adds statement from Twitter.
