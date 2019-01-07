ConnectSense brings in-wall outlet smarts to CES 2019

ConnectSense

Launching in the first half of 2019, ConnectSense's In-Wall Smart Outlet brings smart home connectivity and power monitoring to your wall.

A sleeker, smoother alternative to smart plugs, the ConnectSense In-Wall Smart Outlet monitors the total power consumption of each outlet in real-time voltage readings. The outlet allows you to track your energy and receive notifications when consumption data appears abnormal.

Now playing: Watch this: CES 2019: What tech to expect

The outlet also monitors its own internal temperature and can notify you of overheating. We reviewed the new ConnectSense Smart Outlet 2 recently, and praised it for its functionality. It lacked appealing design, however, with a bulky size and boxy shape.

Available in both 15A and 20A options, the Smart In-Wall Outlet is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The ConnectSense app helps you link up these accounts and allows you to control and schedule each individual socket and any device plugged into it.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.