Congress roasts Google, Facebook and Twitter (The 3:59, Ep. 310)

Facebook, Google and Twitter had a lot to answer for in back-to-back hearings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The tech giants visited Washington to testify before the Senate and House intelligence committees. Congress members slammed the companies for how they've handled Russian propaganda spreading on their websites.

Also on the podcast, we chat about Google's vague warranty terms and what it means if you bought a Google Pixel 2 XL, and a new feature on how technology is upgraded fine dining.

