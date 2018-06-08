Congress calls out Google over ties with Huawei

Stephen Shankland/CNET

It's not just Facebook that's in the hot seat over its relationship with Chinese tech companies. Now Alphabet, Google's parent, is being scrutinized for its ties to those firms, too.

Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, on Thursday sent an open letter to Alphabet CEO Larry Page, expressing concern over the company's dealings with Chinese device makers Huawei and Xiaomi, as well as the platform company Tencent.

In the letter, Warner said the possibility of those firms having access to data from Google "raises national security concerns." Hauwei, in particular, has been called out in recent weeks for allegedly having ties to the Chinese government in Beijing. He also pushed Page to disclose more information about Google's deals with those companies.

Representatives from Google, Huawei, Xiaomi and Tencent didn't respond to requests for comment.

Warner's letter comes days after a New York Times report that Facebook had data-sharing partnerships with more than 60 device makers, including Apple and Samsung. The social network later acknowledged Huawei and other chinese manufacturers were included in those partnerships.

In addition, Republicans including Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas are also reportedly looking deeper into Google's relationship with Huawei. Cotton's and Conaway's offices didn't immediately return requests for comment.

The alarm from Congress underscores the tensions between the United States and China over concerns that the Chinese government could digitally spy on Americans.

Google and Facebook have been under intense scrutiny over their data collecting practices. Facebook has been rocked by a scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a digital consultancy with ties to the Trump presidential campaign, which improperly accessed personal information on up to 87 million Facebook users.

The scandal eventually landed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill for 10 hours of congressional testimony over everything from Facebook's data-hungry advertising business to the role of social network in the 2016 US election.

After the hearings, members of congress said they'd ramp up their scrutiny on Google and Twitter. "A lot of the concerns raised in the hearings this week were around privacy," Warner, told CNET after the Zuckerberg hearings. "Obviously that is a huge issue and one that not only Facebook needs to address, but Twitter needs to address, in a sense Google and YouTube as a single entity need to address."

Last November, all three companies testified before Congress regarding the integrity of their platforms. But none of them sent their CEOs. Instead, they tasked their top lawyers with enduring the public scolding. The move didn't sit well with lawmakers who wanted answers from the very top of the companies, and not just their polished lawyers.

