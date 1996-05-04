Concerts to benefit Net rights group

Music fans and cybertarians will mingle this summer at a series of alternative music festivals that will raise funds for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an online rights advocacy group.
The first festival, to be headlined by major alternative rock bands, will take place July 12-14, said the foundation's executive director, Lori Fena. All festivals will also be "cybercast" over the Internet.
Locations and performers will be announced next week.
