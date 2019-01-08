Comper's Smarkin handheld device wants to analyze your skin

Comper

The Comper Smarkin is a handheld device that's designed to analyze your skin. It got its start on Indiegogo in 2018 and the company is now debuting it at this year's CES.

Comper claims the Smarkin uses "RF, EMS, MASS and LED technology" to first assess and then treat your skin. Specifically, it's supposed to be able to firm skin, remove fatty cells and reduce acne and other skin irritations.

Use the Smarkin's related app, Comper Health, to view details about your skin.

It looks similar to a Clarisonic face brush and makes big claims about its ability to treat a wide range of skin conditions. Frankly, I'm skeptical, but we'll just have to see for ourselves.

