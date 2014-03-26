Comparing the HTC One M8 with the HTC One

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There's no question that HTC's recently announced marquee smartphone, the One M8 , is a stylish aluminum beauty. In addition, it's got some ultra-powerful innards that leave users on the edge of mobile technology, like its Snapdragon 801 processor, 1080p screen, and dual rear-facing cameras.

But if you're already an owner of the previous One device, you may be wondering what other differences there are between the two handsets, and if it's worth pulling the trigger to purchase the M8.

Aside from a bump in hardware, some notable upgrades include expandable storage and an updated Sense OS. For more spec information on these phones, check out our comparison chart below. In addition, see how the HTC One M8 compares to other mobile manufacturers' current flagships.