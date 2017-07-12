Coming soon to Facebook Messenger: More ads

Facebook Messenger

Your Facebook Messenger home screen may no longer be just an inbox for messaging friends.

Facebook's dedicated messaging app will be extending its beta test of ad placement on users' home screens globally, building on successful tests in Australia and Thailand, according to the company's blog post.

Advertisers will be able to add Messenger to their campaigns, but ads like Sponsored messages, shown right, can only be sent to users that have previously connected with a company.

The eventual integration of ads into the Messenger platform will give Facebook a chance to cash in on the app's estimated 1.2 billion users globally, using the same user-targeting strategies found on Facebook and Instagram in an auction-based model.

"[Advertising is] not necessarily everything, but it's definitely how we're going to be making money right now," Messenger Head of Product Stan Chudnovsky said in an earlier interview with VentureBeat. "And going forward, there are some other business models we are exploring as well, but they're all around ads one way or another."

How users react to the ads will determine when the company shifts to a full release, Chudnovsky added.