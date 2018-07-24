If you couldn't make it to San Diego for Comic-Con 2018, it's OK, you still get to join in the sci-fi, fantasy and nerd excitement thanks to the annual tidal wave of trailers and teasers coming straight from Hall H, Ballroom 20 and more. Here are the 41 trailers you should see.

With no Marvel or HBO attending this year, DC led the way at SDCC with first looks at Aquaman and Shazam *and* screening some special Wonder Woman footage for the Hall H crowd. Godzilla and Glass round up some friends for blockbuster team-ups, and comic book-based teen angst gets gritty in Titans and Deadly Class. The Purge, Legacies and Mayans M.C. have spun-off popular series into their own TV shows. And there are some familiar faces, as The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and DC's Arrowverse heroes returning for new seasons.

We'll keep adding more trailers as they explode out of Comic-Con 2018. Enjoy!

Aquaman

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard make a splash in the trailer for DC's Aquaman.

Shazam

Zachary Levi's superpowers include the usual flight and super-strength, plus a sense of childlike wonder in DC's lighthearted Shazam.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast of this epic trailer as Godzilla returns, and this time brings some friends.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

The Harry Potter spin-off continues with Jude Law as the young Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as the titular wizarding wrong'un.

Glass

M Night Shyamalan unites his movies Unbreakable and Split in this trailer for the Shyamalaniverse starring Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson.

The reboot of the classic WB/UPN show (before it even became The CW!), has emerged with a teaser. The twist is this series will feature our once-angsty teens as adults.

"Let them fight!" The rebooted Predator will arrive this Halloween and stars CNET Magazine cover stars Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn and more.

Nightflyers

Space is the place for Syfy's Nightflyers, based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin's 1980 novella.

Titans



DC goes extra dark with this gritty and gory tale of tearaway teen superheroes led by Batman's sidekick Robin on streaming service DC Universe.

Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker is the new Doctor in the new season of the BBC's iconic sci-fi show.

Disenchantment

Simpsons creator Matt Groening tackles fantasy in Disenchantment, arriving on Netflix on Aug. 17.

Young Justice: Outsiders

Set to premiere on the DC Universe streaming service, this one is more like an extended look at Young Justice than a trailer.

Deadly Class

Based on a no-holds-barred comic, the Russo Brothers' Deadly Class TV series hits Syfy in 2019.

Mayans M.C.

This spin-off of the popular biker drama Sons of Anarchy is coming to FX in September.

The Dragon Prince

Human princes team up with an elfin assassin in The Dragon Prince, streaming on Netflix on Sept. 14.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars fans were in for a surprise when it was announced that popular animation The Clone Wars will pick up where it left off back in 2013.

Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Kid-friendly cartoon adventures for the heroes in a half-shell.

Adventure Time: The Finale

Fans were treated to a special teaser and footage from the end of an era, airing September 3 on Cartoon Network.

The Purge

The anarchic horror movie series comes to TV.

Supernatural season 14

Yes, it's still on the air! On Sunday fans were treated to our first look at the longest demon-angel-Winchester battle ever.

Origin

The latest YouTube Original show follows a group of troubled space travellers waking up on their way to a cosmic colony.

Star Trek: Discovery season 2

Discovery returns under the command of the Enterprise's captain Christopher Pike as the prequel show moves closer to the Original Series.

The Orville season 2

Seth MacFarlane's comedic space opera The Orville warps back for a second season.

The Walking Dead season 9

Rick Grimes and his friends are still walking in this teaser for the ninth season.

Fear the Walking Dead season 4

The zombie-tastic spin-off teases its new season with an evocative musical choice.

Iron Fist season 2

Netflix and Marvel are kung fu fighting, fast as lightning for a second series of Danny Rand's martial arts adventures.

Riverdale season 3

Archie and the gang get up to more high-jinx.

Marvel Rising: Initiation

The new animated show Marvel Rising: Initiation features Chloe Benett as Quake (her character on Agents of SHIELD), and features Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl (voiced by Kathleen Khavari and Milana Vayntrub, respectively). The duo are tracking down Ghost Spider (voiced by Dove Cameron) and look like they either team up with, or are mentored by Quake.

Better Call Saul season 4



It's all good as the Breaking Bad spin-off continues.

The Man in the High Castle season 3

And you can enjoy this new trailer for the Prime Video original knowing season four is officially coming.

Black Lightning season 2

Black Lightning strikes again on The CW on Oct. 9.

Arrow season 7

DC's bow-toting hero is unbowed in prison.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Do Goku and Vegeta have the balls to face infamous villain Broly?

Legacies

A new spin-off to The Vampire Diaries bites into the CW in October.

The Gifted season 2

More Marvel-ous mutant action from the X-Men spin-off coming to Fox in September.

Impulse season 2

More adventures in this spin-off of the movie Jumper, found only on YouTube Premium.

DC's Legends Of Tomorrow

More time-travelling shenanigans from DC's heroes.

The Flash season 5

Fast-forward to October for more speedy superhoics.

Supergirl season 3

The woman of steel also returns in October.

The Magicians season 4

The Magicians are back... sort of. It's hard to be back when you aren't you, you know?

Steven Universe: The Movie

Barely a trailer at all, this brief teaser promises a Steven Universe movie on Cartoon Network.

