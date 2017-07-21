Comic-Con 2017: How to follow CNET

1:36 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The crowds are gathering, the cosplay has been assembled and studio execs are hoping that no one is going to leak their surprise reveals. It's time for the 2017 Comic-Con International convention in San Diego, and we have a crack team on the ground. As always, you can keep tabs on what's going on at SDCC via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

But if you want a closer look at what's happening on the ground, here's who you'll want to follow:

Roger Cheng, @RogerWCheng, executive editor East Coast news

Caitlin Petrakovitz, @misscp, engagement editor

Ashley Esqueda, @ashleyesqueda, senior editor video

Christine Cain, @CarnivoreCain, social media producer

Tania Gonzalez, @taniaglezaz, audience development manager

Mike Sorrentino, @mikejsorrentino, associate editor

Kelsey Adams, @pages_and_pages, senior copy editor

Jeff Sparkman, @CleverUserName, senior copy editor

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper, @GaelFC, reporter

Bonnie Burton, @bonniegrrl, reporter

Logan Moy, @LoganMoy, associate producer

Or just follow our SDCC list on Twitter here.