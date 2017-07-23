Comic-Con 2017: New 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer is the ultimate Marvel buddy movie

Warning: Possible spoilers for "Thor: Ragnarok" ahead.

Actor Chris Hemsworth returns in a new trailer that shows the hammer-wielding god Thor and the Hulk in the Marvel buddy movie we always hoped would happen.

Thor's locks may be shorter and he lost his handy hammer, but Hemsworth's Asgardian superhero is still ready to fighting.

During San Diego Comic-Con International on Saturday, Marvel released a new trailer for the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok" -- which includes Cate Blanchett as the evil Hela and Thor at the mercy of Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Marvel's third Thor film features some familiar faces, including Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and of course, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is in theaters in October in the UK and November in the US.

