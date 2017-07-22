Comic-Con: The Defenders have arrived to kick ass and take names

Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Four of the biggest heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are about to blow your mind. No, not any of the Avengers, the Defenders. All hailing from their own corners of New York City, the four Netflix-Marvel shows are about to collide in a major way.

"The Defenders" will focus on Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

The Netflix-Marvel show is massive; not only is it bringing together four larger-than-life characters, the release is the culmination of 5 years of prep and planning.

Showrunner Marco Ramirez said that all roads led here: "Along the way there have been things we've seen but not investigated until this show.

"I was there the first day the writers' room was meeting (on 'Daredevil') and I remember we were just spit-balling a bunch of big ideas, and one of them was particularly big and Jeph Loeb was in the room and said, 'Things like that, that's probably "The Defenders".'"

Also impressive is the size of the extended cast, which includes: Sigourney Weaver as the main antagonist Alexandra; Elodie Yung (Elektra), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm), Elden Henson (Foogy Nelson), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Scott Glenn (The Stick), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth) and Simone Missick (Misty Knight).

Asked if he was ever overwhelmed by the sheer size of this project, Ramirez said simply "yes."

"It's massive...and a lot of people have been betting on this for quite awhile," he expanded. "Not to mention the many fans worldwide and the fact that I'm personally a fan of this stuff. I grew up with comic books in my backpack, not textbooks."

Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Weaver said her character is more brains than brawn -- not that she couldn't hold her own in a fight! "I think she has all those skills, (but now) she has a number of ninjas that protect her. But I think in the past she has done all those things."

She said Alexandra sees the Defenders separately as young, passionate idealists, who could just be so talented if they worked for her instead. "Given enough time, I feel I could win (Iron Fist) over. I'm sure that's true of Luke Cage, I could put a lot of resources in Harlem. You know, I feel like if I had the time to win each of them over (I could).

"But when they come together, it's very hard to...isolate them."

Why did Signourney Weaver accept the role of Alexandra in @TheDefenders? She's a complex, intriguing heroine #SDCC #DEFEND pic.twitter.com/fuqKVEoPnQ — cait petrakovitz (@misscp) July 22, 2017

Not everyone is so confident in the Defenders ability to work together. Alluding to the first meeting between Iron Fist and Luke Cage, Jones and Colter are not immediately best friends.

One of the things Danny learns from Luke is to "take his responsibility a bit more seriously," said Jones. "I have this enormous power because I'm head of this company, and can use that in more intelligent ways than just flashing some cash around or going around punching stuff."

Colter said Luke brings experience to the partnership and isn't afraid to put Danny in his place and helps him realize he needs to grow up.

"We've got four characters who have no interest in being part of a team," said Cox. "And yet, one of the things Matt has learned is he can't do this by himself."

A team of misfits isn't exactly terrible; it's just harder. Here's hoping "The Defenders" keep it together long enough to save New York City.

"The Defenders" premieres August 18 on Netflix.

