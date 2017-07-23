Comic-Con 2017: Marvel reveals exciting 'Black Panther' details

Marvel

Warning: Possible spoilers for "Black Panther" ahead.

Fans eager to hear information about the upcoming "Black Panther" movie were in for a treat as the Marvel panel featured exclusive footage and behind-the-scenes details from the cast and crew at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 on Saturday.

Read below for highlights of what tidbits were revealed at the panel. (Big thanks to our CNET correspondent Roger Cheng live-tweeting from the audience at Hall H.)

Highlights from the Marvel "Black Panther" presentation included:

Direct Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Andy Sirkis and more attended the panel.

Black Panther happens after Civil War, and it focuses on him learning to rule and how to be a king.

"To bring this comic book to life, it means everything to me," Coogler says.

Letitia Wright plays Shuri, Black Panther's sister and a tech wiz.

Danai Gurira -- who also plays Michonne in "The Walking Dead" -- says she needed to learn a whole new process for her different weapon in "Black Panther."

Gurira plays Okoye, a warrior driven by her love of the country and her people.

Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger): He has his own ideas on how to rule Wakanda and his eyes on the throne.

Daniel Kaluuya (W'Kabi) plays the head of security and sees what comes into Wakanda. He calls it "wild."

Lupita Nyong'o says Nakia is a spy (war dog) who goes undercover overseas and reports back to Wakanda.

Andy Sirkis, who plays Ulysses Klause, says he'll get his "arm" back.

Winston Duke says M'Baku is the leader of the Jabari tribe. He's got loyalty to his people, which drives his rage.

The biggest reveal is that Erik Killmonger will get his own Black Panther suit with gold.

A new extended clip of "Black Panther" is shown. It's gonna be exclusive.

"Black Panther" will be released on February 16, 2018.

