Comic-Con 2017: 'Justice League' footage unites DC's heroes

Warning: Possible spoilers for "Justice League" ahead, if you consider something from a trailer a spoiler.

Comic-Con attendees got the first look at a trailer for "Justice League," but those who couldn't make it to San Diego were able to watch it from their couches soon afterward.

In the 4-minute-plus clip, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) all come together to show their stuff in a world still mourning Superman. And things are about to get worse, because Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) is on his way.

"One misses the days when one's biggest concerns were exploding, wind-up penguins," says Batman's loyal pal Alfred (Jeremy Irons).

"Honestly, I think we're all gonna die," says Aquaman bluntly.

But at the very end of the trailer -- hope? Or maybe it's a bird, or a plane?

"Justice League" is scheduled for a November release. See all our Comic-Con coverage here.

Star Wars at 40: Celebrate the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Logging Out: A look at death in the digital age.