The CW had a smorgasbord of panels for its line of DC Comics-based superhero shows at the San Diego Comic-Con, and we've got the pertinent details for you all in one handy place. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture beteween Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS, which also publishes CNET.)

In the incredibly packed Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center this year, fans got the skinny on what's new in their favorite shows. Returning for another season are "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "The Flash" and "Arrow." (These shows are part of a single DC universe separate from movies like the upcoming "Justice League.") Joining those shows will be "Black Lightning," based on the DC Comics character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, which will debut in 2018.

'Supergirl'

For its third season, "Supergirl" will be adding a handful of characters to the mix.

In addition to Worldkiller Reign, played by Odette Annable, Adrian Pasdar will play Morgan Edge, a devious real estate developer who will lock horns with the Girl of Steel. Carl Lumbly, who voiced the Martian Manhunter on the classic "Justice League" cartoon, will here play that character's father, M'yrnn J'onzz, a religious leader on Mars. Psi, a character who first appeared in the comics back in 1982, will be played by Yael Grobglas. As you might guess from the name, this villain has psychic powers. And finally, we'll meet Ruby, played by Emma Tremblay, a National City youngster who is a fan of Supergirl, though her fascination with the hero gets her in danger.

"Supergirl" launches its third season premiere at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 9 on The CW.

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'

Good news, Captain Cold fans: Recurring guest star Wentworth Miller will reprise his role as the cool criminal on the third season of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." Also returning as a recurring guest star for another season of time-travel shenanigans is Arthur Darvill as Rip Hunter, while Neal McDonough will be a series regular, playing "Arrow" villain Damien Darhk.

Tala Ashe will join the cast as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a hacker from the near future of 2030.

In the season 2 finale, the Legends seemed to have broken time a bit; dinosaurs were roaming a modern-day city. This season will see them having to try to fix what's broken, which has a pretty good chance of getting broken even more in the process. That's kind of what you expect from this group, who start every episode with, "Don't call us heroes."

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" begins its third season at 9 p.m., Tuesday, October 10 on The CW.

'Black Lightning'

The folks behind the newest addition to The CW's lineup of DC Comics-based superhero shows, "Black Lightning," came to give fans a little peek at the series.

Cress Williams plays Jefferson Pierce, a charter high school principal and father of two who, nine years ago, used his ability to control electricity to help those in need as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. He quit the superhero biz when he saw the effect it had on his life and his family and focused on helping his community in a non-superpowered fashion. But as crime and corruption start creeping up again, namely the gang The One Hundred, Pierce once again powers up to fight crime and protect people.

Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain play Pierce's daughters, Anissa and Jennifer, respectively. Lynn Pierce, Jefferson's ex, is played by Christine Adams.

Two new cast additions were announced at the panel: James Remar will play Peter Gambi, Pierce's oldest friend. Damon Gupton, meanwhile, will play Inspector Henderson, the highest-ranking detective on the force who also becomes an ally to Black Lightning. The video above, which touches on several DC shows, was released this weekend. A solo "Black Lightning" trailer came out in May: see below.

"Black Lightning" premieres midseason on The CW.

'The Flash'

Back for a fourth season, Team Flash will have to deal with the aftermath of last season's finale, in which (spoiler if you haven't caught up yet) Barry Allen disappeared into the Speed Force, seemingly forever. Or as long as forever lasts when dealing with superheroes, anyway.

We found out that the main villain this season, alluded to last season a few times, is indeed Clifford Devoe, also known as The Thinker. As mentioned in the panel, this will pit "the fastest man alive against the fastest mind alive." Devoe will be played by Neil Sandilands. Helping out The Thinker will be The Mechanic, played by Kim Engelbrecht. The Mechanic is a supersmart engineer who makes devices for her boss.

And to add a little more awesome to this season's fun prospects, Danny Trejo will be on hand to play Breacher, a badass bounty hunter from Earth-19 who just happens to be the father of Gypsy, the Earth-19 bounty hunter we met last season.

"The Flash" speeds its way into its fourth season at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10 on The CW.

'Arrow'

While we still don't know who survived the explosive fifth-season cliffhanger (they want to keep people in suspense, right?), we did find out that Michael Emerson of "Lost" and "Person of Interest" will join the series as an as-yet-unrevealed mystery character. David Nykl will return as Anatoly Knyazev, as will Manu Bennett, who plays Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke.

The Season 6 premiere of "Arrow" will debut at 9 p.m., Thursday, October 12 on The CW.

See all of our Comic-Con 2017 coverage here.