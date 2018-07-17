Comcast may walk away from its bidding war over Fox's entertainment assets.
Comcast won't raises its offer for Fox to counter Disney's $71.3 billion agreement, according to CNBC. Comcast will reportedly focus on its pursuit of UK's Sky television instead. Last week, Comcast raised its offer for Sky to $34 billion.
21st Century Fox, home to popular franchises like X Men, Deadpool, Ice Age and The Simpsons, agreed to Disney's bid for $71.3 billion earlier in June, rejecting Comcast's $65 billion offer.
Comcast bid on Sky television against Fox around the same time. Fox reportedly topped Comcast's offer in July at $32 billion. Fox already owns nearly 40 percent of Sky, and had been attempting to take full control.
Comcast didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Comcast reportedly won't try to top Disney's $71.3B bid for Fox
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.