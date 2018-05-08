Comcast reportedly preparing cash offer for 21st Century Fox

Comcast

Comcast is rounding up financing to make an all-cash $52 billion bid to acquire most of 21st Century Fox's assets, Reuters reported Monday.

The US cable giant's deal would upset Walt Disney's proposed deal with Fox. Comcast in February offered $30 billion to acquire the remaining 61 percent of Sky TV, a major UK television company, undermining a long-standing takeover attempt by Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.

Comcast's offer is the latest in a frenzied period of media giants attempting to buy one another, as traditional television and film companies face growing competition with tech giants. Deep-pocketed companies like Amazon and Netflix have eye-popping budgets that are pouring money into media production.

Meanwhile, AT&T is trying to buy TV programmer Time Warner despite government opposition, and Disney in December agreed to purchase 21st Century Fox, a deal that also needs approval from regulators.

21st Century Fox declined to comment, while Comcast didn't immediate respond to a request for comment.

