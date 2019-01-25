Colleges reportedly drop Huawei equipment to appease Trump administration

Fred Dufour / AFP/Getty Images

Major US colleges are reportedly replacing equipment made by Huawei and other Chinese suppliers to escape the Trump administration's wrath.

Schools all over the country responded to President Donald Trump signing the National Defense Authorization Act last August by changing their relationships with Chinese companies, Reuters reported Thursday.

The University of California at Berkeley, for instance, removed a Huawei video-conferencing system, its Irvine campus is replacing five pieces of Chinese-made audio-video equipment and the University of Wisconsin (along with other unspecified schools) is reviewing its suppliers, according to Reuters.

UC San Diego decided last August that it wouldn't accept funding from or make agreements with Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese companies for at least six months, the outlet reported, citing an internal memo.

Neither Huawei, ZTE nor any of the colleges immediately responded to requests for comment.

A provision of the NDAA bans federal funding recipients from using equipment made by Huawei, ZTE and less prominent Chinese companies including Hikvision, Hytera and Dahua Technology. US intelligence officials have questioned the security of Huawei products, and allege that Chinese telecommunications companies make equipment that lets their government spy on foreign users.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that Britain's Oxford University said it's suspending research grants and funding donations from Huawei.

