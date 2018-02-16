After allegedly draining bank accounts, Coinbase promises refunds

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Nobody likes being charged twice for the same transaction. It's a hassle, particularly if your bank account is nearly empty and you get hit with an overdraft charge, too.

Coinbase, a popular way to buy, sell, and store digital currency including Bitcoin and Etherium, is now being accused of charging some of its customers five, 17, or even 50 times for the same purchase to the point those customers went broke -- and it's not yet clear what's going on.

The good news: Coinbase has now admitted to a duplicate transaction issue, and promised full refunds for any and all affected customers.

Here's the full statement we just received:

We're currently investigating an issue where some customers were charged incorrectly for purchases of digital currency with credit and debit cards. This is related to the recent MCC code change by the card networks and card issuers charging additional fees. We have identified a solution and future purchases will not be affected. We will ensure any customer affected by this issue is fully refunded. We expect these refunds to happen for customers automatically through their bank. If you believe you were affected by this issue, please contact support@coinbase.com. We will be reviewing all card transactions from the last few weeks to ensure all affected customer are notified. We will post on Twitter and our blog with further updates.

The company's also promising a full blog post within the next 24 hours to explain what happened, and is keeping the Reddit community up to date in a post right here.

