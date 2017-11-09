Online dating apps are plentiful, but it's a common problem that you meet someone and they look nothing like their photos. Now one dating app, Coffee Meets Bagel, hopes to solve that with short Snapchat-style videos that only stay online for a day.

The app announced Wednesday that it's launching a "Question of the Day" feature, where a hopeful single can shoot and upload a quick clip answering the topic. The videos max out at 8 seconds, and will disappear the next day when a new question begins.

Ideally, the videos could help keep profiles fresh and weed out people who haven't updated their profile photos in years. And since they're short, they hopefully won't devolve into the hilariously awkward 1980s online dating videos you can find on YouTube.

In order to motivate people to use the feature, the app will also boost a profile's exposure to five times the number of people it would normally be seen after they shoot the clip.