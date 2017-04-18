Imagine losing your phone on the first day of a sprawling desert music festival overflowing with people. It's a bitter reality for many Coachella attendees every year, but last weekend a lucky few were able to quickly find redemption thanks to the Find My iPhone feature.

Indio Police Department/Facebook

After noticing their phones missing on Friday, iPhone owners activated the phone-tracking feature and were able to locate a potential thief, a wandering man with a backpack. The victims worked with security officers who detained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

According to the Indio Police Department, the suspect was in possession of over 100 stolen phones. Many of the phones were returned to the victims, while the rest were turned into Coachella's lost and found, which has an online retrieval program.

As for the phone thief, Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, of New York, was arrested under suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property, police said. He was released after posting $10,000 bail, according to KESQ and CBS Local 2.