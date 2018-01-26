CNN to part ways with YouTube star Casey Neistat

CNN is saying farewell to YouTube star Casey Neistat.

The news giant brought in Neistat after purchasing his social media app, Beme, which captures and plays 4-second video clips, in a bid to go after a younger audience. Buzzfeed reported on Thursday that CNN would later today announce that Neistat and Beme cofounder Matt Hackett would leave the company.

Neistat, an online filmmaker that has found viral success, boasts 8.8 million subscribers on YouTube. He was supposed to help CNN garner a younger "Millennial" audience, but that never panned out.

A spokesman for CNN wasn't immediately available to comment.