CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Digital Media

CNN to part ways with YouTube star Casey Neistat

The news giant's bet on attracting millennials didn't pay off.

samosc.jpg

Casey Neistat, man of the (YouTube) people.

CNN is saying farewell to YouTube star Casey Neistat.

The news giant brought in Neistat after purchasing his social media app, Beme, which captures and plays 4-second video clips, in a bid to go after a younger audience. Buzzfeed reported on Thursday that CNN would later today announce that Neistat and Beme cofounder Matt Hackett would leave the company. 

Neistat, an online filmmaker that has found viral success, boasts 8.8 million subscribers on YouTube. He was supposed to help CNN garner a younger "Millennial" audience, but that never panned out. 

A spokesman for CNN wasn't immediately available to comment. 

Next Article: Boom! Samsung sets Galaxy S9 unveiling for Feb. 25