CNET's live coverage of Google's Pixel 2 event

Listen to Google's Made by Google Event podcast replay 10-4-17

Show Notes:

Google, with new Pixel and camera, is serious about devices

Pixel 2, XL hands-on: Squeezable sides, no headphone jack

BTW, the Pixel 2 won't even come with free headphones

Pixelbook Chromebook is Google's new convertible laptop

Pixel Buds: $159 wireless headphones do real-time translation

Google Pixel 2 vs. iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 (SPECS)

Google Home Max: Google debuts its premium smart home speaker

Google Home Mini is official, takes on Amazon's Echo Dot

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: How to preorder the new phones now

