Roses are red, violets are blue, Elon Musk likes poetry and so do Katie Collins and Richard Trenholm. We take a look at the Tesla founder's latest cryptic tweets in this brand new episode of our lyrical podcast, available in audio form or on video.

As research shows the pockets in womens' clothing are too small for smartphones, we discuss whether phone sizes are getting out of hand. And we take a look at some new offerings from streaming services Netflix and Amazon, including the underwhelming Jack Ryan and the effervescent To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Meanwhile Andrew Hoyle reports in from gaming extravaganza Gamescom. As well as tracking down console-based coolness of every stipe, he found the time to try out a bunch of Cyberpunk 2077 beers. The guy's a machine.

For more gaming action, check out our full coverage of Gamescom here, or keep even more up to date with our friends over at GameSpot.

