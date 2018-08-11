CNET UK podcast 542: Samsung's Note 9 and Apple's trillion milestone

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Andrew Hoyle is joined this week by the magnificent Drew Stearne to chat about Samsung's brand new Galaxy Note 9. The phone hasn't had a massive overhaul from its predecessor but is it enough to excite the duo?

Also up for discussion on the UK's best tech podcast is Apple's incredible milestone of being valued at a trillion dollars. That's 12 zeroes. Andy can't get his head around such a sum.

Finally, Andy and Drew chat about the new features of Android Pie and Andy gets concerned that Drew might have a Philips Hue addition.

