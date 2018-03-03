CNET UK podcast 536: The Galaxy S9 lands at MWC

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest pair of superphones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. Andy is joined in his studio (by which we mean his hotel room) by Katie Collins and Jessica Dolcourt to discuss whether these phones are worth getting excited about.

Of course, Samsung isn't the only company at Mobile World Congress, so you can expect plenty of chatter around Nokia's launches -- including the new banana phone -- Sony's new gear and a surprisingly cool concept from Vivo.

