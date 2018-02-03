Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Andrew Hoyle and Katie Collins are finally back in the warm embrace of the CNET studio, meaning the sound quality has taken a dramatic turn for the better. Be honest, you thought it would forever be recorded from Andy's kitchen, didn't you?

Not only that, but they've got a spiffing new theme tune to boot!

Up for discussion on the show today is MP Matt Hancock's new app, and whether it will become a sheer goldmine for internet trolls to have their fun.

Also on the show is Tesla CEO Elon Musk's new product -- a flamethrower. You read that right.

Finally, the duo chat through all the cool Nintendo news, including a Mario moving coming from the people who made Despicable Me.

