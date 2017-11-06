CNET UK podcast 531: iPhone X is here and food and science unite

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Apple iPhone X has landed in UK stores and the crowds in London were impressive. Marco Pierre White Jr was the first guy in line and he bought two of the things and promptly put one in his mouth.

Find out about the best UK pricing deals here.

It's not the only new phone around though as gaming company Razer took the wraps off its first Android phone. It's a 6-inch, high performance beast that is apparently designed for intense gaming sessions. Andy is confused by this.

Katie joins the show to talk all about her awesome features on the ways that science is infusing into the restaurant world. You can read about her experiences at top Barcelona restaurant Disfrutar now, and find out how her DNA profiling led to a better meal.

Finally, Andy talks about what happened when he travelled to Cornwall to watch the first test runs of the amazing Bloodhound supersonic land speed record car.

CNET UK podcast 531 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

We're always hungry for your feedback, so pop your thoughts in the comments below or drop us a line at the address above.

