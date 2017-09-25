CNET UK podcast 528: Analysing Apple and Uber's London ban

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Andy returns after a month of work-based travelling and brings with him a bumper-sized podcast full of all the most important tech news.

He's joined by Drew Stearne and new voice Nicholas Tufnell to chat about Apples new iPhones and whether it's worth saving your money to buy the iPhone 8 when it launches next month.

In other news, TfL has decided to not renew Uber's license, meaning it will no longer be able to operate in London. The trio discuss why this decision has been made and what it might mean for London, the UK and Uber's business worldwide.

Also up for discussion is Samsung's Note 8 launch, the best tech launches from IFA and what Drew got up to on a rally in Alaska.

