CNET UK podcast 526: iPhone 8 gossip and the future of rail travel

A bevy of information about the upcoming iPhone 8 has been inadvertently leaked by Apple itself in a stack of code updates for the AirPod home speaker. Andrew Hoyle and Katie Collins sift through the data to see why the next iPhone could be seriously exciting.

There's more Note 8 news too, with rumours of a dual camera sensor doing the rounds.

Also up for discussion is the first 190mph test of Hyperloop -- the ultra-fast levitation-based train system that'll speed us around the world in the future. And in old train news, Andy discusses the fun he had riding the newly reopened Mail Rail underneath London.

